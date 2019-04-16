Six homes remain without power in Pendleton’s McKay Creek area, according to the latest report from the incident command team overseeing the response to the weekend flooding.
Crews surveyed 102 homes in the McKay area and also found nine with flooded basements, 28 with subfloor or foundation flooding, 65 where water encroached on property and more than 90 homes required sandbags for protection.
The Bureau of Reclamation on Monday dropped the flow from McKay Dam to 1,700 cubic feet per second, thus lowering the rush of water into McKay Creek. Overnight the flow into the reservoir continued to drop, according to the report, which allowed for the decrease in discharge. The bureau plans to maintain the lower flows Tuesday.
The National Weather Service reported Tuesday’s rainfall is not as heavy as the initial forecast. The majority of the rainfall is coming from the north and will not directly affect the flooding in Pendleton.
The Pendleton Public Works Department continues to monitor Struve Bridge at Kirk Extension. Residents who need access to that area should continue to use the Southwest 44th Street bypass. The command team also reported water is flowing freely below the private bridge at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Locals should continue to stay out of the flood water if possible. The command team advised anyone who has to go into flooded areas needs to wear sturdy shoes to prevent injuries. Also, currents could cause falls and even drowning. The flooding also may have washed out roads and other areas, making them unstable to cross.
“If you are exposed to flood waters, wash thoroughly, including clothing and shoes to prevent possible contamination,” noted the report.
Don’t stand in water when turning power off or on. Instead of wading through water to access the main power switch, call an electrician. And keep generators outside to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
The command team also urged locals to keep their sandbags in place for now.
The team is holing a community meeting Wednesday starting at 6 p.m at Sherwood Heights Elementary, 3235 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton, to provide information to the community members along McKay Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.