PENDLETON — Package delivery drones being tested at the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range crashed a couple of times last year, but the city of Pendleton is remaining quiet about the details surrounding the incidents.
Business Insider obtained reports from the Federal Aviation Administration that documented crashes on the Pendleton range in May and June of 2021. In the latter instance, the unmanned vehicle fell 160 feet, its battery catching fire after hitting the ground.
“Several acres of wheat stubble field were soon on fire," the report states, according to Business Insider.
The May crash involved Amazon’s MK27 drone falling to the ground after a propeller failure.
An Amazon spokesperson told Business Insider that no one was hurt in either incident
"We follow thorough procedures on how flight tests are conducted and how we respond to any incident,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “In this instance, we carried out a test with the utmost caution, as is normal in the aviation industry. No employee or community member was at risk and the team followed all appropriate safety procedures and reporting requirements."
In a Friday, March 25, interview, Pendleton Range Manager Darryl Abling confirmed the crashes but said he could provide no other details about the incidents. Abling said it's against the drone range’s policy to discuss crashes and other incidents. Since the range’s customers are the groups that witness the crashes, Abling said he would be speculating if he commented on them.
Abling said the testing range tracks all operations, including crashes, but he declined to disclose them since they aren’t public record.
At the urging of the city of Pendleton, the Oregon Legislature passed a law that allows Oregon UAS ranges from disclosing any records that might cause a “competitive disadvantage” for the testing facilities. Pendleton is given wide discretion over what a disadvantage entails.
Speaking more broadly, Abling said range customers usually are required to “stand down” after a crash, keeping their drones grounded until they can determine the root cause of the crash and fix the issue.
This isn’t the first time a drone has crashed at the Pendleton range. In 2018, a drone belonging to defense contractor PAE crashed in a wheat field and also caused a fire. No one was hurt in the incident.
Abling said test ranges exist so companies can test out their technologies in a safe environment, and crashes are occasionally a part of the process. As drone operations continue to shoot up across the U.S., Abling said more crashes are a natural effect.
“There’s always going to be a risk in aviation,” he said.
Amazon is testing in Pendleton as a part of its Prime Air program, which aims to use drones to deliver packages who order products on their website. Amazon joins Verizon and other large companies who are testing out unmanned vehicles for commercial purposes.
But not all companies follow through with products that go to market. PAE was one of the drone range’s most prominent customers in its early years, but the Virginia-based company pulled up its takes in 2020 and sold its assets to a smaller company.
Amazon itself is facing questions over the future of its drone program. Business Insider reported Amazon Prime Air has struggled since launching in 2013 and has yet to complete a commercial delivery.
