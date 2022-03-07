HERMISTON — Amazon Web Service attempted inconspicuousness when it first came to Umatilla and Morrow counties by operating under a pseudonym. Now the web giant is openly trying to build goodwill in the Columbia Basin, and in its latest endeavor has partnered with Blue Mountain Community College on a fiber optic splicing course.
On the afternoon of Thursday, March 3, Demond Lofton of Sumitomo Electric Lightwave was demonstrating a optical time domain reflectometer — a device that tests fiber cables. As Lofton joined two fiber lines, a red light glowed from the center.
A student asked the instructors what would happen if they looked directly at the lasers being emitted by the lines. While the human eye was supposed to naturally avert it’s gaze, trying to intentionally stare at the light was not encouraged.
“Again, don’t look into the eye of the laser,” Lofton said to laughs from the class.
In an interview, Michael Punke, vice president of public policy for Amazon Web Services, compared fiber optic splicing to a middle school project where students worked with copper wires to conduct electricity. As the world becomes increasingly reliant on the cloud to store digital data, Punke said skills such as splicing together fiber optic lines are coming into higher demand.
The reasons behind why a group of students from the Umatilla Indian Reservation wanted to take the course varied.
Colton Star said he’d worked in sales and construction but was interested in the course as a way to explore a new career path. Mollee Minthorn had experience in programming and coding and thought fiber optic splicing could be another asset to her skill set. Vivan DeMary is semi retired and self-identified as a tribal elder but still liked the idea of picking up new skills she could bring back home to the tribes.
“I feel like this is the future,” Star said.
It was a sentiment shared by Punke, who said Amazon intends to establish itself in the community in part by offering training that could land them jobs in the tech industry.
“This is a 21st century industry,” he said. “It's going to be a 22nd century industry. We very much hope to be long term members of the community.”
Large tech companies largely are associated with urban areas, such as the San Francisco Bay and Seattle. But these companies have sought rural communities for their data centers, where they can find large quantities of water to keep their servers cool and local government officials willing to trade tax breaks for jobs. Google built a data center in The Dalles while Facebook and Apple targeted Prineville for their own facilities.
When Amazon Web Services established a presence in Boardman in 2010 and Umatilla in 2012, it often operated under the name of a subsidiary: Vadata Inc. When Amazon planned its expansion into Hermiston in 2019, the city council and Umatilla County Board of Commissioners agreed to abate 15 years of property taxes in exchange for a flat $40 million.
In recent years, Amazon has shed some of its secrecy and upped its public investments.
In 2021, Amazon announced more than a half-million in donations to community organizations across Umatilla and Morrow counties. Later that year, AWS cut the ribbon on its Think Big Space, a career technical education space at the SAGE Center in Boardman.
Nayeli Contreras, the director of Blue Mountain’s Hermiston Center, said the collaboration between Blue Mountain and Amazon has been in the works for years but the coronavirus pandemic delayed an in-person class. She said the class aligns with BMCC President Mark Browning’s goal of having the college work more with the region’s employers on job training.
Contreras said she hopes Blue Mountain collaborate with Amazon on future classes, even if they are in areas other than fiber optic splicing. She added she’s kept a list of students who registered for the class but weren’t able to attend so she can reach out to them for future opportunities.
