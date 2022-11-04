{span id=”docs-internal-guid-eb08f966-7fff-4e8c-cf2a-356fd6e23bbf”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-eb08f966-7fff-4e8c-cf2a-356fd6e23bbf”}A pineapple quince stands tall Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the community orchard{/span} {span id=”docs-internal-guid-eb08f966-7fff-4e8c-cf2a-356fd6e23bbf”}at the residential development near Wetland Community Park on Alder Drive, Mission.{/span}{/span}
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-eb08f966-7fff-4e8c-cf2a-356fd6e23bbf”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-eb08f966-7fff-4e8c-cf2a-356fd6e23bbf”}A pineapple quince stands tall Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the community orchard{/span} {span id=”docs-internal-guid-eb08f966-7fff-4e8c-cf2a-356fd6e23bbf”}at the residential development near Wetland Community Park on Alder Drive, Mission.{/span}{/span}
DeArcie Abraham dips her hands into the dirt Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, to check on her red worms at the carport of her home in the housing development near Wetland Community Park on Alder Drive, Mission.
MISSION — Community members on the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Pendleton could enjoy free fresh produce from a new orchard.
Amazon Web Services recently granted $2,000 to plant a ChangeX Open Orchard project near Wetland Community Park in Mission. Project manager DeArcie Abraham said the nine-fruit tree, roughly 10,000-square foot orchard also features grape vines and berry bushes.
“The orchard will provide free fresh foods for families, seniors and children within our local community,” she said. “(My) goal is to show how we can close the loop in our homes and locally with soon-to-be residential and commercial food waste disposal services. I would love to share with the community composting 101 education for local children and households, along with some environmental facts and the difference we can make easily at home.”
Abraham, owner-operator of Red Worm Composting LLC, brought the project close to her home on the reservation. She cares for the orchard, which includes pear, quince and fig trees. The orchard also has honeyberries — small, dark, tubular blue berries with a tart flavor reminiscent of raspberries.
Abraham previously managed the garden at Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center. She said she plans on taking a master gardener course from Oregon State University Extension Service this month.
Abraham credited Jacob Wallis, business services manager at Nixyaawii Community Financial Services, with finding the AWS grant. Abraham previously worked with Wallis on funding her composting business.
“The elders say we borrow the land from our children,” Abraham said. “Part of my composting business involves teaching children how to process food waste. It fills 22% of land fills and releases huge amounts of methane.”
When Abraham receives the second half of the AWS grant next year, she said she intends to plant more berries and protect the fruit trees and grapes from deer. Eventually she hopes to build a parklet at the site, with a bench and covered processing facility.
“Have you ever tasted fresh figs?” Abraham asked. “They’re wonderful.”
ChangeX projects rely on support from corporations and other organizations. Its platform connects communities to project ideas and funding and aims to build healthier, more inclusive and sustainable communities. ChangeX’s European headquarters is in Dublin, Ireland, with U.S. offices in Palo Alto, California and Minneapolis.
The Open Orchard Project connects communities through planting fruit trees in public places. These trees provide free fruit to local residents and greenery to urban environments. Open Orchard started in London, but the idea is just as relevant elsewhere.
While Mission is not urban, tribal members can still benefit from free fresh fruit.
AWS was scheduled to film the orchard Friday, Nov. 4.
