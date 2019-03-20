An Idaho girl and her mother were located on Wednesday after an Amber Alert was issued that centered on the Hermiston area.
The missing 10-year-old girl and her mother, both from Nampa, Idaho, were located in Washington in the afternoon.
According to the Hermiston Police Department, there was a ping on the mother's phone in the Hermiston area around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
An alert went out through the regional system at about 3 p.m., prompting multiple calls from people who believed they saw the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.