Update: The child has been found safe in Washington state, and the Amber Alert has been cancelled.
An Amber Alert for a missing Idaho girl has been issued for the Hermiston area. Alissa Helmandollar, 10, is believed to be with her mother, Brooke Helmandollar, 41, from Nampa, Idaho.
According to the Hermiston Police Department, there was a ping on the mother's phone in the Hermiston area around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. While police asked people to be vigilant, the department said it is unlikely the two are still in the area.
On the police scanner, Hermiston Police also reported that the mother may have mental health issues and is "trying to rid her child of parasites." The mother and child have no local ties to the area, but may be connected to the Eugene area.
Oregon State Police Sgt. Seth Cooney said they are traveling in a 2018 silver Nissan Sentra with an Idaho license plate 1A909DF.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
