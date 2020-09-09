WESTON — With the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks looming, East Umatilla Fire and Rescue and Medic 400 is paying tribute to the 9/11 first responders who sacrificed their lives and their health to save others.
Starting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11, a convoy of department vehicles will drive through each of the towns the fire and ambulance districts serve starting in Helix, before proceeding to Adams, and then on to Weston and Athena.
Organizer Rachelle Lasater, a nurse and firefighter, said the convoy is also a way to show departments’ appreciation for the support of the communities they serve.
“My work partner and I have been talking about how 2020 has been so crazy and stressful,” she said. “We wanted to take a breath and remember what this day means to a lot of people like our volunteers and staff.”
After the vehicles are back at their stations, Lasater said a four-minute video commemorating 9/11 will be shown outside at 431 E. Main St. between the Medic 400 Station and the Athena NAPA Auto Parts Store, beginning between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Up to four cars can view the video at a time, Lasater said, and it will be repeated throughout the evening.
Lasater said she and her colleagues wanted to do something to bring people together to remember 9/11.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Lasater worked for the College Place Police Department in the records office, and remembers the emotional trauma the attack caused for the city’s police officers and firefighters. She said the subsequent anthrax scare had emergency service workers on alert across the country. The tragic day created a stronger bond among police, firefighters and emergency services providers across the U.S.
“Everybody took that threat very seriously,” she said. “We were watching our country come together — flying American flags.”
East Umatilla Fire and Rescue Chief Davy Baty, a 25-year career firefighter for the Pendleton Fire Department, said he was pleased that members of his staff were putting their talents together to commemorate 9/11.
Lasater said the departments hope to see a large turnout on Sept. 11 and ask people to be respectful of the current COVID-19 requirements of social distancing, staying in household groups and wearing masks.
