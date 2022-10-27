PENDLETON — The Pendleton Urban Renewal District showcased some examples of its work Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26.
The Oregon Chapter of the American Planning Association visited the upper stories of some of Pendleton’s downtown historical buildings. The association is convening Oct. 26-28 at the Pendleton Convention Center. Twenty-five members signed up for an upper-story tour of four Pendleton buildings.
Charles Denight, associate director of the Pendleton Development Commission, led the tour, starting with the Odd Fellows building.
Pendleton's Old City Hall, 34 S.E. Dorion Ave., which burned in 2015, was another tour site. Owner Diana Stone plans to restore the building for apartments. The other sites were the Oak Hotel, 317 S.E First St., and the Bond Building, housing Sisters Cafe, 308 S. Main St.
Denight has worked with owners of downtown historical buildings for several years to encourage them to restore and use empty upper stories. The development commission has provided grants to owners to support the upper story restorations, a saga of interest to the urban planners who make up the OAPA.
