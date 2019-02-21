Eastern Oregon isn’t slacking when it comes to participating in the governor’s annual state employee food drive.
On Wednesday, Amstad Farms brought a 65,000-pound truckload of potatoes to the Oregon Capitol. The company grows most of its potatoes around Hermiston and Echo.
Sen. Bill Hansell (R-Athena) and Senate President Peter Courtney (D-Salem) were there to welcome the donation, which will go to the Oregon Food Bank to be handed out to families in need across Oregon. Hansell said in a statement that the potatoes will feed “hundreds” of people and demonstrates District 29’s position as one of the leading agricultural-producing regions in Oregon.
“I am proud and grateful to see such a generous donation from District 29 to the Governor’s Food Drive,” he said, thanking Skeeter Amstad, JR Cook, Jeff Urbach and Bill Brewer, president of the Oregon Potato Commission, for making the donation possible.
It wasn’t the first time Amstad Farms has donated to the Oregon Food Bank — the company is a regular contributor to Farmers Ending Hunger, a nonprofit started in Hermiston with the aim of channeling fresh produce and other farm products into food banks.
Wednesday’s donation was part of the governor’s state employee food drive, which runs through the month of February. The tradition was started in 1982 by Gov. Vic Atiyeh. Last year’s food drive raked in just over 3 million pounds of food.
