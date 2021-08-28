PENDLETON — Gov. Kate Brown’s recent vaccine mandates for state employees, health care workers and school staff drew more than 150 people to Pendleton for a protest.
As COVID-19 continues to rip through Oregon and overwhelm hospitals, those attending the event Thursday, Aug. 26, at Roy Raley Park went without masks, including health care workers, teachers, firefighters and members of law enforcement.
The protest drew a multitude of voices, ranging from those completely rejecting vaccines and masks to those who were supportive of vaccines but felt the governor’s orders from Aug. 19 to either get the vaccine or lose their jobs violated their rights.
Some of the speakers, including HollyJo Beers, the leader of the Umatilla County Three Percenters, trotted out conspiracy theories, such as alleging Brown runs “reeducation camps,” while another at the mic asserted the vaccine mandate is putting the United States on the path of genocide. However, a nuanced line seemed to run through much of the crowd.
Many were attendees who work, or know people who work, as state employees and first responders who came in opposition to flatly mandating the vaccine across the board.
Jared Uselman, the president of the Pendleton Professional Firefighters IAAF Local 2296, said he was working on negotiations with the state over vaccination requirements when he was blindsided by the governor’s order.
“I don't think that vaccination is wrong, I don't oppose it by any means,” Uselman said. “But I do oppose people not having a choice.”
His stance was all about vaccination mandates, he said.
“I have a sense of responsibility to advocate and protect the rights of my members, both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated side,” Uselman said.
Uselman, who wasn’t intending to speak at the rally, felt the conversation was moving away from the mandate and more into conspiracy theories when he decided to jump in and talk about supporting those who wish to get vaccinated but felt that the state was overreaching.
“I don’t support coercion by the government,” he said.
He added as a first responder he understood he signed up to work in a potentially dangerous profession and noted the firefighters he represents have followed all hygiene and sanitary procedures to limit the transmission of COVID-19 and would continue to do so. But, he said, through open dialogue and understanding they should be able to make good medical decisions on their own and not be ordered to do so by the governor.
The overwhelming majority of experts agree the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective against the varying strains. And, while breakthrough cases still happen, the vaccines drastically reduce serious cases of illness and death. The Pfizer vaccine, now marketed as Comirnaty, passed stringent scientific and health standards to gain FDA approval on Aug. 23.
“The public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” said Dr. Janet Woodcock, the acting FDA commissioner, in a press release.
But some don’t feel comfortable with the state pushing it on people.
Jim Williams, a farmer who attended the rally in support of his daughter who is a nurse and is expecting to give birth in December, said she was worried about the vaccine affecting her baby and was frustrated she had to choose between getting the vaccine or losing her job.
Williams, who had COVID-19 in the past, said the best solution to the pandemic was to use common sense and not put yourself or others at unnecessary risk.
“If someone chooses to get it, great,” he said, “just don’t push it on me.”
According to the most recent data from the Oregon Health Authority, 59% of all licensed healthcare workers in Umatilla County have been vaccinated for COVID-19, tied with Curry and Douglas counties and near the bottom of Oregon’s 36 counties.
As of Aug. 27, there is only one available staffed adult intensive care unit bed across all of Region 9, which encompasses Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties. With 4.2 million people residing in Oregon, according to 2019 census data, there are a total of 51 available ICU beds across the entire state. Many are being transferred across state lines to hospitals in California or Washington as beds fill up.
The shrinking number of beds has meant those with life-threatening health concerns, such as being in a car crash or having a heart attack or stroke, might not be able to receive treatment. In Roseburg on Aug. 19, one man who tested positive for COVID-19 died while waiting for a bed, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.
Umatilla County on Aug, 27 reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 along with the 114th and 115th deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
