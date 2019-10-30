WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of State could soon offer rewards for information regarding wildlife trafficking, thanks to a bipartisan bill introduced by Sens. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, and Susan Collins, R-Maine.
The{span} Rescuing Animals With Rewards (RAWR) Act{/span} passed through the U.S. Senate on Oct. 23. It’s still awaiting passage through the House of Representatives, before the president can sign it into law.
“The Senate took an important step and now I’m urging my colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives to pass this bill without delay,” Merkley said in a press release announcing the legislations passage through the Senate.
The bill’s focus is primarily international wildlife trafficking, and the belief is that if the government could offer rewards for information, it could be easier to crackdown on related crimes, according to Collins.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife said that wildlife trafficking, which often involves the poaching of protected species and the illegal trade of their parts or resulting products, is an international crisis. According to the bill, that issue carries a billion-dollar price tag.
The Oregon Zoo has named vulnerable or endangered species like elephants, cheetahs, rhinos, tigers and leopards as some commonly trafficked animals. Earlier this year, The Oregonian reported that a Portland woman was cited for selling shark fin in a Portland store.
The passage of the bill was welcome news for a variety of animal-centered businesses and organizations, including the Humane Society and the Oregon Zoo.
Oregon Zoo Director Donald Moore said the Senate’s passage of the act is impactful for more than one reason.
“This is a time of unprecedented threats to endangered species. There are maybe a million species threatened with extinction,” Moore said. “Trafficking undermines the rule of law. It fuels more corruption because of the high value of products. It threatens our national security and it’s a concern for anyone working internationally,”
He said that legislation like RAWR could be used as a model for other countries currently battling the illegal animal trade. But Moore also noted that Oregon is already a few steps ahead for that.
In 2016, Oregon voters passed Measure 100, which criminalized the local sale of many trafficked animal goods, like elephant ivory and sea turtle shells. The measure was similar to other laws in California and Washington, so its passing effectively shutdown the Pacific Northwest’s coastal ports to the goods.
“The West Coast was kind of a gateway,” Moore said. “Especially for goods from Asia.”
But he noted that sometimes instances still occur within Oregon. Some newer elephant ivory products, for instance, might be sold disguised as vintage antiques, which are in some cases allowed.
“These trafficking networks have continued. We have to disrupt them on all fronts. What the RAWR act will do is allow us to ramp up the fight against the extinction of these animals,” he said.
