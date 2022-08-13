HERMISTON — While the afternoon and night at the Umatilla County Fair may center on the carnival rides, the curly fries and the outdoor activities, the earlier parts of the day are where the animals get to shine.

Hundreds of livestock and their eager owners participated in various competitions with their animals. Steers, lambs, goats, swine and fowl all showed in front of judges and potential buyers.

