The Hermiston City Council paved the way on Monday for a new 54-lot subdivision.
The council approved annexation of 11 acres on the northwest corner of West Theater Lane and Northwest Geer Road, across from Kopacz Nursery. Monte Vista Homes plans to build 53 single-family houses and one multi-family project on the property, with a price point of about $220,000 for the new homes.
Steve Wilson, vice president for Monte Vista Homes, said the new Theater Park subdivision could offer the “family wage price point” thanks to adjustments the city made in the last couple of years to reduce lot size minimums and setback requirements.
“The ability to build homes on smaller lots brings the cost of homes down,” he said.
The city’s planning commission approved a preliminary plat for the project and recommended the annexation to the city earlier this month.
During Monday’s meeting councilors brought up the property’s R-4 zoning and pointed out that if they annexed it, the developer could change their mind and build 11 acres worth of apartments instead. City planner Clint Spencer acknowledged that was a possibility.
Mayor David Drotzmann said he would be more concerned about that if “this company didn’t have a great track record in Hermiston.” The company has completed multiple projects in Hermiston, including Highland Summit, and is just finishing the last few homes in the Desert Shadows subdivision along Northwest Overlook Drive.
Drotzmann said bringing new housing into Hermiston is the city’s number one priority.
“I’m excited to see the city’s conversations about how to fix the housing problem start to bear fruit,” he said.
A memo to the planning commission by Spencer noted the subdivision at full build-out should bring in about $91,000 per year in property tax to the city.
EOTEC discussion
On Monday councilors kicked off their meeting with an hourlong work session about the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center. They discussed what the center’s top priorities should be and whether it was too late to change its name.
City manager Byron Smith said the city needed to find the right balance for EOTEC between drawing people in for larger regional events and serving the local community for events, such as fundraiser banquets.
Dennis Doherty, one of EOTEC’s founders, shared with the council that the regional aspect was what encouraged local hoteliers to voluntarily implement a tourism promotion assessment on their rooms, and helped get millions of dollars in funding from the state.
“I was a part of that and I would be embarrassed if I had to go back and talk to them and they’re asking, ‘What’s going on?’” he said.
Councilor Lori Davis asked whether the city needed the “trade” part of the project’s name anymore, and it sparked a discussion about EOTEC’s name. Some councilors pointed out that the “event center” part of the name confused people who thought the event center building was the entire project, and suggested perhaps the city could keep the recognizable acronym but call it the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Campus or Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Complex.
Drotzmann said it would be ideal if a big donor stepped forward and the event center building at EOTEC could be renamed after the donor.
EOTEC manager Al Davis said the biggest question he gets when he tries to market the center is where in Eastern Oregon it’s located.
He suggested the logo and other marketing materials might say something like “The Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center at Hermiston,” but councilor Doug Primmer said the city wouldn’t be able to use the acronym EOTECH because it would infringe on the copyright for a private company by that name.
Out of the priorities listed for EOTEC’s continued development, most councilors agreed water was probably the top priority, followed by landscaping that would increase shade and block dust and noise.
“We have to know we’re going to have water before we plant the trees,” Jackie Myers said.
The city has potable drinking water available for use at the site but is hoping to develop a more affordable option for irrigation, either by purchasing water rights or digging a deeper well.
The city does have two alluvial wells on site but they have only been used for testing purposes due to neighbors’ concerns about dropping water levels in the neighborhood.
Councilor Roy Barron said he thought building an RV park on the site was still the number one priority, because the park would start earning money to fund the other projects.
“If we don’t have anything to generate revenue, it’s going to be very hard on the taxpayers of Hermiston,” he said.
Smith said traffic and parking at EOTEC is another priority. He said Umatilla County has done the design work for widening and improving Airport Road and the county hopes to have the project done by this year’s fair and rodeo in August. Both he and Drotzmann expressed skepticism that would happen.
The council plans to continue the discussion of EOTEC at their next work session.
Other business
On Monday the city council also approved a resolution allowing the city to apply for grant funding for a skate park and “teen adventure park” across South First Place from the fire station and police station.
Parks and recreation director Larry Fetter said the plan was to apply for a $252,000 grant from Oregon Recreation and Park District and budget for the city to provide a dollar-for-dollar match to complete the first phase of the park by summer 2020. A second phase could be completed the next year, funded 100 percent by a mix of state and federal grants.
The meeting started off with a presentation from the Umatilla County Health Department about a proposed tobacco licensing ordinance. The ordinance would require all retailers who sell tobacco products to pay almost $400 per year for a license.
The money would support yearly inspections by the health department for every tobacco retailer, similar to health inspections performed by the department on restaurants. The tobacco inspections would result in fines for retailers who broke laws about advertising and displaying tobacco or selling to minors.
Drotzmann said he was a huge supporter of measures to prevent teens from starting to smoke, and supported the idea in theory, but said details around enforcement and implementation needed to be solidified before the council was ready to vote on the proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.