Join the meeting

The Energy Facility Siting Council meeting is Friday, Dec. 16, starting at 8:30 a.m. in the Meitner Conference Room at the Oregon Department of Energy, 550 Capitol St. N.E., Salem.

The public also can join via WebEx at shorturl.at/fKR25.

The full meeting agenda and related materials are available on the Oregon Department of Energy'’s website: shorturl.at/lILQ8.

To request an interpreter for the hearing impaired or accommodations for persons with disabilities, contact the department at least 72 hours before the meeting at 800-221-8035 or fax 503-373-7806. TTY users should call the Oregon Relay Service at 711.