UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County could get a new solar power generating site on exclusive farm use land near Hermiston and Stanfield.

EE West End Solar,LLC., a subsidiary of Eurus Solar Holdings LLC, is looking to build a 50-99 megawatt solar power generating facility, including a 70 megawatt lithium ion energy storage system, on 324 acres approximately 1 mile east of Hermiston and 1 mile north of Stanfield. The Energy Facility Siting Council meets Friday, Dec. 16, to hold a public hearing to consider a site certificate to allow the design, construction and operation of the project, plus its eventual retirement.

