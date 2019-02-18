A winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow across northeast Oregon and and southeast Washington beginning Tuesday afternoon.
According to a warning from the National Weather Service, heavy snowfall of 3-5 inches is expected, with heaviest accumulations east of Pendleton and Milton-Freewater in the foothills of the Blue Mountains.
The snowfall is forecast to begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday and last through 10 p.m. Wednesday.
It may impact road conditions and travel. For updated information, visit www.tripcheck.com.
