A snowcat operates on the slope below the Rock Garden chairlift at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort in late October 2022. The resort closed at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, after an employees caused a chair lift incident. No one was injured.
NORTH POWDER — Employees at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort caused a safety incident Saturday afternoon, March 4, that led to the resort closing.
The resort in a written statement reported the shutdown stemmed from a chairlift incident "caused by the result of an employee’s poor choice to horse around with another employee by giving the chair a 'super bump,' which is not standard practice when loading guests on the chair. This caused the chair to swing and twist side to side and then caused the chair to hit the first tower, resulting in the chair twisting and detaching from the haul rope (cable)."
Chairlifts, the statement continued, are designed to go up and down the mountain.
"Chairlifts are not designed to swing side to side which is why they are often shut down during a wind event that causes side swing," according to the resort. The lone rider, an employee of the resort, was uninjured, but the resort closed at 3 p.m.
"ALMR feels it is important to be as transparent as possible in explaining the technical reasons as to why this can happen," according to the statement. "The Rock Garden Chair is a 1999 Riblet and each chair is attached by purely the tension of the haul rope (cable). ALMR performs twist checks on the chairs every day to ensure skier safety."
The resort's chairs pass lift inspections "with flying colors" each fall and continue “to be in stellar working condition." Upon closing for the day, crews began a full inspection of the chairlift.
The resort insisted safety of the public is its top priority.
"Anthony Lakes takes safety seriously," according to the statement, "and incidents like this are not taken lightly."
