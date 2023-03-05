A. Lakes chairlift.jpg

A snowcat operates on the slope below the Rock Garden chairlift at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort in late October 2022. The resort closed at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, after an employees caused a chair lift incident. No one was injured.

 Ian Warner/Contributed Photo, File

NORTH POWDER — Employees at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort caused a safety incident Saturday afternoon, March 4, that led to the resort closing.

The resort in a written statement reported the shutdown stemmed from a chairlift incident "caused by the result of an employee’s poor choice to horse around with another employee by giving the chair a 'super bump,' which is not standard practice when loading guests on the chair. This caused the chair to swing and twist side to side and then caused the chair to hit the first tower, resulting in the chair twisting and detaching from the haul rope (cable)."

