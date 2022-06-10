HERMISTON — Hermiston city leaders joined representatives from Chrisman Development Inc., Oregon Housing and Community Services and other local and state partners to break ground June 2 on the Moorehouse Apartments.
The 60-unit income-restricted apartments at Northwest 11th Street and Madrona Avenue will be available for renters making up to 60% of the average median household income for the region, according to a press release from the city. The project will receive $4.15 million from OHCS as approved by the Oregon Legislature.
Hermiston has approved 111 new housing units for the year through June 1. The city has approved a total of 375 residential permits since the beginning of 2020, including 108 income restricted apartment units.
“We’ve made housing a top city priority for many years now, and it’s so encouraging to see developments coming into town for all income levels,” Hermiston Mayor Dave Drotzmann said, according to the press release. “Working with private and public partners to find the right location and right funding will ensure we can keep working to meet Hermiston’s housing needs.”
The Moorehouse Apartments will consist of four apartment buildings and a shared community building. The site will be accessible directly from Northwest 11th Street.
Chrisman Development is based in Enterprise and has completed many projects around the state, including the rehabilitated Sagebrush Apartments in Hermiston, according to the city.
Additional housing developments are on the horizon in Hermiston at all price points and sale or rental arrangements, including the 200-home Santiago Estates Manufactured Home community, 300-unit Diamond Run duplex development and 1,300 home Prairie Meadows Planned Unit Development.
