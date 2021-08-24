LA GRANDE — Residents in Umatilla County in a group of 50 have a 57% chance of of meeting someone with COVID-19, while in Morrow Count there is a 73% chance.
That’s according to the application 19 and Me, developed by a team of engineers and data experts at Mathematica, the app uses analytics from multiple mathematical tools to track regional data across the United States. App users can input their ZIP code, age and behavioral habits, such as indoor dining and sports watching, and find out their risk of exposure to COVID-19.
For Eastern Oregon, the numbers vary. Grant County scored the lowest risk out of all Eastern Oregon counties: 1 in every 924 residents were infected with the virus, according to the web tool (which accounts for unreported cases of infection). The app pegged Morrow County with having the highest risk, where 1 in every 39 residents are infected with COVID-19.
The chance of at least one person in 50 having COVID-19 in Morrow County is 54%, according to the app, and in Baker County the risk is 64%. But in Grant County, the app reported the risk was down to 5.3%.
The tool also calculates an abstract risk assessment number that scores the severity of exposure and susceptibility to infection. Unvaccinated individuals who don’t use a mask or follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handwashing guidelines have a higher number than those who are vaccinated and follow guidelines for hand washing and mask use.
Vaccinations remain a safe and effective way at reducing the risk of hospitalization and symptoms of the virus, according to local, state and national experts. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 on Monday, Aug. 23, making it the first vaccine for COVID-19 to move past emergency use status.
