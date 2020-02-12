PENDLETON — Residents impacted by flooding last week will have access to services regarding housing, unemployment and cleanup at the Pendleton Convention Center on Thursday.
The Red Cross Cascades Region, Worksource Eastern Oregon and CAPECO are partnering to provide a resource center for those impacted by the floods. It will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday.
"We'll hopefully reach as many people as we can in eight hours," said Chad from the Red Cross. "This an opportunity for people to start their recovery."
Services available Thursday include the opportunity to file for unemployment, help finding housing, access to cleanup supplies, aid with document replacement, insurance information and free clothing.
Those who attend are asked to bring proof of residence, which could include an up-to-date ID card or driver's license, recent mail or a rental lease.
People in need of transportation to the event are encouraged to call Let’er Bus Transit at 541-276-6476, Those seeking more information about unemployment can call Worksource Eastern Oregon at 541-963-7111.
