PENDLETON — As bareback riding got underway at the Pendleton Round-Up Thursday, the third horse of the afternoon decided to add a little extra excitement to the show.
Free Shipping, ridden by Austin Foss, veered suddenly to the right and barreled straight into a scrum of photographers and cowboys, hooves flying as everyone scattered.
The sight of photographers scrambling out of the way of a bucking animal is part of the Round-Up experience. The arena’s unusually large size provides a unique challenge for competitors, but it also puts photographers far away from the safety of the sidelines.
“You have to keep both eyes open,” said Jackie Jensen, a PRCA photographer from Montana.
She said when photographers are working on the arena grass nobody wants to look like too much of a chicken by being the first to run when an animal gets close. But you also don’t want to be the person who was so focused on their camera they didn’t get out of the way quickly enough when a bronc or bull decided to go “bowling for photographers.”
“As a photographer I try to capture the action rather than be part of it,” she said.
Jensen began her rodeo career as a competitor, starting in childhood and taking her career through college and amateur levels. She majored in art, and when her sisters started competing her mother asked her to take photos of them during their rodeos. Soon she started shooting photos of friends’ rides as well, and it blossomed into a professional photography business, including an invite to cover the National Finals Rodeo.
The large, grassy arena in Pendleton presents an interesting experience, but she said it is the people that really make the Round-Up the place to be the second week of September.
“The fun part is watching the generations,” she said. “Grandpa is there supervising, and dad is doing things and the kids are learning so they can take over.”
The rodeo itself is always “endless action,” she said, and offers a certain pageantry that’s hard to beat.
“There are other rodeos that are bigger and flashier and louder, but Pendleton is pure, old-school class,” she said.
While this year is only Jensen’s fourth shooting the Round-Up, some photographers have been working the arena for decades, switching out old film cameras for digital versions through the years.
Bob Click of Camas, Washington, has been shooting the Round-Up since 1996. When asked what his favorite event to capture is, he said he likes them all, but he might be partial to bull riding since he was a bull rider back in his cowboy days.
He said the Round-Up arena’s unique size means hustling across the arena between events instead of shooting every event from one area. He said he loves watching the Round-Up’s world-class cowboys and cowgirls and stock, however, combined with the fun “Let ‘er Buck” atmosphere.
Being closer to the action has generated “several close calls” for him, he said, but it was a smaller, dirt arena at another rodeo where he was injured on the job. He jumped up on the fence when a bucking horse headed his way, but the cowboy riding the horse instinctively grabbed onto Click as he fell off, separating a ligament in the photographer’s shoulder.
Last year the Pendleton Round-Up gave out 140 media passes, and as of Thursday this year had given out 73. Those passes will get journalists into the stadium and press box, but only certain photographers qualify for the brown vest that allows them to set foot on the arena grass.
For the rest, there is a press box on the east side of the bucking chutes, which still gets them plenty close to the action. Media working in the arena must follow a dress code of jeans, long-sleeved Western shirt, cowboy hat and boots.
Beth Nakamura of The Oregonian, who was covering her very first Pendleton Round-Up, said she wished everyone got the experience of watching the cowboys entering the bucking chutes up close.
“Their sweat is flying, my sweat is flying — it’s very intimate, and with immediate bursts of activity,” she said.
She said the Round-Up had left her speechless, and she is “thoroughly smitten” with the event.
“It has been nothing less than delightful,” she said. “I can’t believe it took me so long to get out here. That’s my only regret.”
She said this year’s reporting is more of a 10,000-foot view of the Round-Up for people who have never been, but she hopes to return again and again to report with more depth.
