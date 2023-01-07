Storage igloos line a section on the southeast corner of the former Umatilla Chemical Depot on July 14, 2020. Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer said the U.S. Army informed Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2023, the service had signed the document turning over the land to local control.
Storage igloos line a section on the southeast corner of the former Umatilla Chemical Depot on July 14, 2020. Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer said the U.S. Army informed Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2023, the service had signed the document turning over the land to local control.
HERMISTON — The former lands of the Umatilla Chemical Depot are all but in local hands.
Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer said the U.S. Army informed Wednesday, Jan. 5, the service had signed the document turning over the land to the Columbia Development Authority.
"This has been coming since 1988," Shafer said. "We're excited to reach the final step in the process."
The deal closes Jan. 24.
"We and Morrow County have a lot of plans," Shafer said. "Once the property is transferred, the planning process can move ahead."
The Columbia Development Authority consists of representatives from Umatilla and Morrow counties, the ports of Umatilla and Morrow and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. These entities and the Oregon Military Department have formulated redevelopment plans for the former depot's more than 17,000 acres. The Oregon National Guard has taken more than 7,500 acres for its Raymond F. Rees Training Center.
The counties and ports plan to develop industrial areas on depot land, while the tribes aim to restore wildlife habitat and preserve cultural and historic sites.
Redevelopment plans began in 1988 under the Base Realignment and Closure Act. The Army destroyed the last chemical weapons at the depot in 2011. The base was formally closed the following year, but the turn-over was long delayed.
