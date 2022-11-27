Artist Brian Purnell: A philosopher on the burning spirit of art

PENDLETON — Brian Purnell of Pendleton is a longtime artist whose diligence in ceramics and photography are balanced interactions between the natural material, surreal visions and wabi-sabi philosophy.
Wabi-sabi is a meditative approach to finding beauty in imperfections, which can be a complex struggle for some artists, but for Purnell, it’s a liberating and tranquil decision when deciding whether the work is finished.
"That’s one of the hardest things," he said. "Artists are known for beating their own work to death. It’s just taking me years and years to work towards simplicity. I think it’s easy to believe that complexity means better, but it definitely isn’t."
Standing up for social justice
Purnell sat inside the Alice Fossatti Ceramics Studio at the Pendleton Center for the Arts. He lightly tapped the bottom surface of his spoon on the rim of a raw clay-shaped bowl. It’s a technique known as burnishing that gives the clay a smooth soft sheen.
As Purnell alternated between spoon and sponge, he reminisced on his life growing up in Arlington, Virginia.
"My dad was involved in banking. and later in life he was a life insurance sales agent," Purnell said. "My mom was a homemaker. I had one brother, but he passed away a number of years ago. But of course, my parents have passed away for a long time."
Purnell was raised in Virginia and lived through school segregation. After living and watching racial injustices, Purnell participated in social-political activism by protesting the Vietnam War and supporting the Civil Rights movements.
"I found out the FBI has a file on me," he said. "Well, they had files on everybody back then, if you were in a protest. I was just a regular guy protesting the war but also did the March on Washington and stuff like that."
Personal, professional challenges
His passion for social change and civil disobedience created a rift between he and his father, who was an advocate for former President Richard Nixon’s administration.
Purnell in 1971 lived in North Carolina with his first wife. At the time his friends were becoming government employees and he wanted to travel and see the country.
"I'd never been west of the Mississippi when I got married, so my wife and I wanted to travel and see the country, which is what we did," he said. "So we did a 9,000-mile trip that summer of ‘71. Drove all over the country, every corner of the country."
The split with father carried on for a while until two particular events changed in Purnell’s life. First, Purnell received his master’s degree in art education in 1974 at the University of Oregon in Eugene. The second, Purnell’s first son was born in 1975, which drew him and his father closer.
"After I made something of myself and got a degree, then came out here and got hired as an art teacher and my first son was born, we just agreed to talk about things we agreed on," Purnell said. "He loved my son, and it was a lot easier to focus on that."
As part of the art education degree, Purnell had to learn virtually everything he could about art — weaving, jewelry, painting, art history, art education and much more. In 1978, he got a job for the Pendleton School District and moved to Eastern Oregon.
Purnell said he would motivate his students to continue practicing and honing their craft, imparting to them the importance of repeating techniques to sharpen their artwork. He took from his personal experiences and created an atmosphere where people would be able to openly express themselves.
"I got into teaching because I’ve always felt that art is a way to kind of find your voice," he said. "When you give people an opportunity to express themselves creatively, it opens them up to new experiences and more acceptance."
Purnell also faced the same difficulty as other art teachers — balancing the demands of the job while attempting to craft their own work.
"It was a huge challenge," he said. "And in fact, that's one reason why a lot of our teachers just burnt out. If you spend all day long trying to motivate people to pursue an idea. It takes a huge amount of energy."
He taught teens and adults for more than 30 years. When Purnell retired nine years ago it gave him the opportunity to dive into two different mediums — photography and ceramics.
'Something about a creative spirit'
With photography, he experiments with double exposures to create surreal visions. Compositing images of natural landscapes over portraits of people on pitch-black backgrounds. And much like Mark Rothko’s meditative principles, Purnell will not explain why he created his work but rather allow the viewer to connect, communicate and reach their own reasons behind the artwork.
"That's kind of part of my aesthetic, I guess in a way, there's too much sense in the world," Purnell said. "Things are over-explained. And people always want to know, what does this mean? What does this mean?"
Purnell also at times works on street photography where he focuses on movement.
"I think my best photos are ones that don't tell too much," he said. "They intrigue you. And I guess created a visual image where you create your own story. I like the storytelling aspect of photography, and I don't care what story to tell because everybody has different experiences."
When working with three-dimensional pieces, sculptors and ceramics artists use intuition when deciding it’s time to take their thumb off the clay. Some are sticklers for perfection. Purnell said he finds beauty in imperfections.
"Wabi-sabi," he said.
One particular technique Purnell works with is traditional Japanese raku pottery. He uses an outdoor kiln and a burn barrel to cover the clay so it turns black.
"The experience of following the clay through its various forms, as it dries out and needs to be fired and glazed," he said. "Clay is a demanding media, you can't pass it around. You can, usually unsuccessfully. So you have to really work with it. And you know, if it gets too dry, too bad. It's not gonna work. So you got to catch it and do everything at the right time. I really like that."
Purnell continues to evolve in his work, and after 40 years of teaching and creating art, his passion for the craft remains glowing.
"Here's something about a creative spirit," Purnell said. "I think the best art comes from some place in your heart or soul or whatever you want to call it. I mean we're all influenced by other people and so forth. But bringing your own voice to something is as close as I can say is what art is."
