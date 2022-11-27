 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Artist Brian Purnell: A philosopher on the burning spirit of art

brianpurnell_012.jpg
Buy Now

Artist Brian Purnell of Pendleton works Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, inside the Pendleton Center for the Arts. “I think the best art comes from someplace in your heart or soul,” he said.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Brian Purnell of Pendleton is a longtime artist whose diligence in ceramics and photography are balanced interactions between the natural material, surreal visions and wabi-sabi philosophy.

Wabi-sabi is a meditative approach to finding beauty in imperfections, which can be a complex struggle for some artists, but for Purnell, it’s a liberating and tranquil decision when deciding whether the work is finished.

brianpurnell_003.jpg
Buy Now

Brian Purnell smooths the top of the clay Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the ceramics studio inside the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
Prunell_SS_001.jpg
Buy Now

Brian Purnell alternates between a number of tools Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, while working with clay at the ceramics studio inside the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
brianpurnell_004.jpg
Buy Now

Inside the ceramics studio, Brian Purnell of Pendleton works with a variety of tools Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
Prunell_SS_002.jpg
Buy Now

Brian Purnell checks the temperature of kiln Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, and discusses how to keep an eye on the fire while the clay is baking at the ceramics studio inside the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
brianpurnell_007.jpg
Buy Now

Brian Purnell lifts the top of the pottery kiln Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, and examines the finished products at the ceramics studio inside the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
brianpurnell_008.jpg
Buy Now

Brian Purnell shows pottery he and his students finished Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the ceramics studio inside the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
brianpurnell_011.jpg
Buy Now

Brian Purnell shows the different heights of blocks Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the ceramics studio inside the Pendleton Center for the Arts. The blocks are placed inside the kilns so the clays won’t overlap with one another.
brianpurnell_005.jpg
Buy Now

Brian Purnell of Pendleton shows one of his finished ceramic bowls Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the ceramics studio inside the Pendleton Center for the Arts. Purnell also took a photo of the bowl and composited it on one of his street photos.
brianpurnell_002.jpg
Buy Now

Artist Brian Purnell reflects Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, on the importance of teaching and allowing students to express themselves at the ceramics studio inside the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Photographer/Reporter

Yasser Marte is a photographer/reporter for East Oregonian. He began photojournalism in California and Miami, covering political-cultural events, protests, social issues and documentary photography.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred