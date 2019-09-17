HAT ROCK — Art aficionados are invited to view the works of artist Jean Christofori Howton at a pop-up art gallery at her Hat Rock home next month.
The show will be Oct. 12 from 3-8 p.m. at 34009 Beach Shore Drive, with art covering walls throughout the large, split-level home. Sno Road Winery will serve wine and chocolate.
“I have a lot of new work,” Howton said.
Howton has shown her paintings and drawings at galleries around the West Coast and Europe, and was the 2005 guest of honor for the Spring Fair in Les Andelys, France.
Her works range from oil paintings of pastoral scenes to abstract pieces in mixed media. Many of her works are inspired by the French countryside. She moved to Normandy, France, for 10 years after her husband died, before eventually returning to their home in Hat Rock.
Last year she decided to host her first home gallery show and it was such a success that she is bringing it back for a second year.
“I’ve got paintings everywhere,” she said.
She said the first time around she was nervous about how the show would go and had several friends on hand to help customers. This year she plans to take time to speak with each customer personally about her art.
For more information, visit her website at jeancreates.com or call Howton at 541-289-4709.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.