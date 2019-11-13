HERMISTON — When Eastern Oregon residents experience a severe mental health crisis, they will soon be able to receive inpatient treatment at a local facility designed to keep them as safe as possible.
At the new Aspen Springs Psychiatric Hospital in Hermiston, even the landscaping in the courtyard was given special thought.
“All of our plants out here are nontoxic and also edible, so if a patient were to try to eat them they would not be harmed,” said Micaela Cathey, director of the mental health provider Lifeways, which built the facility.
The hospital will start taking patients sometime in the first quarter of 2020, after it is fully staffed, but for now Lifeways is offering up tours to the public.
During a tour Monday, Cathey pointed out how everything from chairs to door handles to railings present a unique shape, flowing smoothly together with nowhere someone could tie a piece of clothing to try to injure themselves.
Patients will be searched and given special clothing when they enter the facility. Soft rubber hooks in the 16 private rooms can’t hold more than a T-shirt’s weight.
Each of the individual rooms — decorated with a mural of an aspen tree — has a small bathroom with sink and toilet, walled off with a flexible mat attached to the wall by velcro, providing visual privacy without allowing people to barricade themselves inside.
In the center of the two hallways is a lounge area where patients can play board games, watch television, eat meals or socialize. A smaller “reflection room” allows for a quieter atmosphere, and the supervised courtyard with anti-climb fencing offers fresh air. There are also rooms where patients can meet with their therapist and/or family members.
Cathey said Lifeways is “pretty proud” of the hospital.
“It’s somewhere we would want our family or ourselves to come here, should the need arise,” she said. “We tried to make it as home-like as possible.”
Before the state does its final sign-off to open the facility, it needs to be fully staffed. Cathey said recruiting positions, such as psychiatrists and masters-level therapists, can be difficult in a rural area, so if anyone is interested in working for Aspen Springs they should give Lifeways a call.
She said the hospital will be staffed around the clock, with 12-14 staff during the day and about half that number at night.
The average patient will stay five to eight nights. While Umatilla County residents in crisis have been sent out of the area for hospitalization in the past, Cathey said, their discharge will now be easier to plan while their therapist, medical provider, family and friends are in the same town or county.
“We will serve the entire state, since psychiatric beds are at a premium, but the goal is to serve the community first and foremost, meaning Eastern Oregon as a whole,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.