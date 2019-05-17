MILTON-FREEWATER — Krystian Thomas Allen, 27, was arrested by Milton-Freewater police Thursday on felony assault charges. The arrest came after Allen used a cutting weapon (presumably a knife) to assault George Anthony Martin, 61, on the evening of May 12 in the area of Raspberry Loop in Milton-Freewater.
In the incident, Martin suffered a nonlife-threatening, though serious, injury to his back requiring medical treatment at St. Mary Hospital in Walla Walla. Both men are considered homeless, and an actual motive for the assault is not known at this time, said Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Beodigheimer in a press release.
After an investigation lasting less than a week, Milton-Freewater police officers located Allen Thursday afternoon at 618 County Road and arrested him on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He was later lodged on those charges at the Umatilla County Jail.
Assault in the second degree is a Measure 11 Class B felony crime, which, upon conviction, carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 70 months in prison.
In all cases, Boedigheimer stressed, arrested persons are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.