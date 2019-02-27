Jeanne Rhome trembled as she gazed at the notice clutched in her hand.
The letter from the Oregon Department of Human Services had come two weeks earlier with dire news for Rhome. She would no longer receive the Medicaid payments that currently allow her to live at the Sun Terrace assisted living facility in Hermiston. Benefits would cease Feb. 28.
The 63-year-old stroke and heart attack survivor cried.
Rhome is not the only one to receive this news. Others at Sun Terrace and at facilities around the state have been getting letters, too, saying they no longer qualify for long-term care services.
Down the hall, Pat Williams got ready to move out. She no longer fits the criteria according to her notice. Williams has lived at Sun Terrace for three years. Her family pushed her to move into the facility as her health worsened.
“I knew it was coming — there were rumors,” Williams said of the notice. “But it was still a shock when they told me I had to leave.”
The 74-year-old, who uses a walker, looked for apartments, but found nothing for seniors.
“I don’t know where everyone is going to go,” she said. “There’s nothing out there.”
Long-term care for Medicaid patients isn’t cheap and the cost is rising. The budget for Medicaid for the 2017-19 biennium was set at $2.7 billion, which includes both state and federal funds.
In 2017, the Oregon Legislature directed the state’s Aging and People with Disabilities program to rein in the rising costs to insure sustainability, said APD Director Ashley Carson Cottingham.
“Costs are continually rising,” Cottingham said. “We have an aging population, nationally and here in Oregon. The Legislature was concerned about costs increasing too quickly.”
Medicaid clients are assessed annually to see if they still meet requirements and to determine the necessary level of care. About 3,000 Oregonians are evaluated each year on the date they started service. A caseworker assessed Rhome on Feb. 5 by chatting with her about her challenges in such things as dressing, getting around and doing housework. The worker found Rhome to be independent in grooming, dressing and getting around, but deficient in meal preparation, housekeeping, shopping and other tasks. Rhome’s service priority level of 18, however, means she is too independent for the program. Anything above 13 is too high. A year ago, she got a 7. Individuals assessed at levels from 14-17 can hang on to their benefits if they can’t find safe housing.
Rhome is not a picture of health. She sat on the edge of her bed, skin pale and voice breathy. Chronic kidney disease has swelled her legs. Her left arm jerks as if it has a life of its own. Near one wall of her room is a fleet of mobility equipment — walker, wheelchair and motorized chair. Trapeze grab bars hang above her hospital-style bed and toilet. She has a cache of ice packs and heating pads and a nebulizer at the ready. A Sun Terrace medication review report on Rhome’s table lists numerous diagnoses, including heart and lung problems, tremors and bipolar disorder. A list of Rhome’s medications is four pages long.
Despite her maladies, Rhome seems to appreciate the small things. She treasures her Yorkshire terrier, Ashley, who snuggles nearby. The word “Gratitude” is stenciled on one wall and “Blessed” on another. A vintage, well-thumbed King James Bible sits atop the microwave.
Her positive nature and tendency to overestimate her own abilities might have been her undoing, said Rhome’s daughter, Heather Gilham.
“Mom likes to think she’s independent, but she’s not,” Gilham said, “She talks a good game, but she needs to be in an assisted living facility.”
Honest evaluation
Oregon’s long-term care ombudsman Fred Steele is wary of the evaluation process.
“I’m concerned about the level of subjectiveness from one case manager to the next in properly evaluating the needs of an individual,” he said. “Individuals like to believe themselves to be more independent than they actually are. When it comes to toilet and bathing assistance, people might not want to admit they need help.”
Cottingham said 1,210 individuals out of 35,000 Medicaid long-term care consumers were determined to be ineligible.
“It continues to be a concern around the state,” Steele said.
Steele made his comment on Tuesday. On Wednesday, something happened that could rescue Rhome and some of the other seniors from losing Medicaid benefits. DHS filed a temporary administrative order adding individuals at service level 18 (such as Rhome) to those allowed to keep their long-term care housing while they look for safe replacement housing. This could take months or years.
Rhome has already appealed her loss of eligibility. She held up a quarter-inch-thick sheaf of DHS rules on the topic. Until the appeal is decided, Rhome will stay at Sun Terrace, but if she loses she must pay the benefits back. Her Social Security and Supplemental Security Income payments amount to $791. From that, she pays $615 to Sun Terrace as a copayment.
Gilham worries about how little time the seniors have to find new living situations. Her mom’s assessment happened on Feb. 5. She received the notice a week later saying she would lose benefits as of Feb. 28.
“How do you expect people to move 16 days after receiving a notice?” Gilham said. “The state hasn’t provided any support for looking for emergency housing.”
Steele said the ombudsman’s office helps people navigate the appeals process and deal with other issues.
'I feel like I'm being judged'
Pat Williams, who moved from Sun Terrace to an apartment on Wednesday, said she will miss the facility’s medication management, meals and an environment set up for seniors. She’ll miss her good friend June.
“We play Yahtzee together and do beading,” Williams said.
APD’s director doesn’t conceal her distress about such situations. She got into this line of work because of an affinity for aging Oregonians.
“All of these changes are complex and difficult and hard,” Cottingham said. “We care so much. We want to help our state’s most vulnerable.”
However, she said, the pot of money is only so big. Spending wisely to make the least painful impacts on consumers is the goal. One strategy to reduce costs involves increasing training for case managers to ensure policies are more consistently followed statewide.
Rhome will take her chances with the appeal. She can’t afford housing and her daughter’s home has hallways and doorways too narrow for her mobility equipment.
“I’m overwhelmed,” Rhome said. “I physically can’t take care of myself. I feel like I’m being judged.”
She swept her hand toward the window and the landscape beyond.
“I can’t be out there,” she said. ”I’m very scared.”
Rhome will likely get to stay put, said APD communications officer Elisa Williams.
“We did a broad review of residents at Sun Terrace who have received their annual Medicaid assessments since the beginning of the year,” Williams said. “In this group, we cannot definitively state that the 2017 changes were a deciding factor …. however the consumers here will benefit from (extended waiver eligibility) and stay in their homes at Sun Terrace.”
On Thursday, Rhome got some good news. Her her social worker informed her she is eligible to stay until August when she will be reassessed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.