PENDLETON — Workplaces throughout Umatilla and Morrow counties are facing more COVID-19 outbreaks than they have in months.
The state disclosed that at least 20 workplaces between the two counties are facing active COVID-19 outbreaks.
The outbreaks include five nursing homes, the two state prisons in Umatilla County, Walmart facilities and food processing facilities in both counties. Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, reported the highest case count among the workplaces with more than 40 cases coming in just more than a month.
The disclosure comes as the county reports its most infectious month since the pandemic began with nearly 2,000 cases in August. The infection rates, health officials say, are being driven by the delta variant ripping through unvaccinated areas and overwhelming hospitals across the state.
The state publishes an active outbreak in nursing homes if the facility reports more than three cases. The outbreak is considered resolved if no new cases are reported within 28 days of the last case. The local assisted living facilities are:
• Suttle Care & Retirement Inc., Pendleton, 13 COVID-19 cases since July 13.
• Regency Hermiston Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Hermiston, five cases since July 15.
• McKay Creek Estates, Pendleton, 27 cases since July 21.
• Willowbrook Terrace, Pendleton, nine cases and one death since July 30.
• Guardian Angel Homes, Hermiston, three cases since Aug. 2.
The state publishes a workplace outbreak when five or more cases are reported at a facility with 30 or more workers. An outbreak is considered resolved if no new cases are reported within 28 days of the last case.
The Oregon Health Authority reported local workplace outbreaks occurred at the following:
• Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, 41 COVID-19 cases July 21 and Aug. 20.
• Walmart Distribution Center, Hermiston, 37 cases between April 26 and Aug. 22.
• Keystone RV, Pendleton, 5 cases between July 28 and Aug. 16.
• Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, Pendleton, 20 cases between July 12 and Aug. 22.
• Lamb Weston East, Boardman, 13 cases between July 23 and Aug. 17.
• Lamb Weston West, Boardman, 13 cases between July 18 and Aug. 7.
• Two Rivers Correctional Institution, Umatilla, 13 cases between July 15 and Aug. 21.
• Walmart Supercenter, Hermiston, 11 cases between July 30 and Aug. 5.
• Walmart Supercenter, Pendleton, nine cases between Aug. 2 and Aug. 18.
• Threemile Canyon Farms, Boardman, eight cases between Aug. 4 and Aug. 16.
• Umatilla County Road Department, Pendleton, eight cases between Aug. 3 and Aug. 18.
• Lamb Weston, Hermiston, seven cases between Aug. 4 and Aug. 14.
Columbia River Processing, Boardman, has reported six cases between Aug. 10 and Aug. 20.
Crossroads Truck Stop, Umatilla, has reported five cases since Aug. 9.
Dairy Queen, Hermiston, has reported five COVID-19 cases since Aug. 11.
