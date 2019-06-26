ATHENA — Oregon’s U.S. Rep. Greg Walden announced he would hold town halls in 13 counties, including Sunday at the Athena Elementary School, Athena. The local town hall starts at noon in the cafeteria of the school at 375 S. Fifth St.
Walden during these public events typically gives a rundown of his recent activity in Washington, D.C., then opens the floor to questions from the audience. His recent work involved legislation to end annoying robocalls and combat opioid addiction.
Walden starts his latest town hall tour Friday in Grants Pass, then Sunday holds the Athena event and heads to Wallowa for a town hall at 3:45 p.m. Monday he heads to Elgin, Durkee and Vale, Tuesday to Mount Vernon, Mitchell and Powell Butte and concludes the tour Wednesday with town halls in Redmond, Culver and Cascade Locks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.