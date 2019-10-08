ATHENA — City Recorder Nancy Parker has been presented with the 2019 President’s Award of Distinction by the Oregon Association of Municipal Recorders.
Parker received the award at the association’s annual conference banquet in Bend in September, according to a release.
The honor is awarded to a member of the association who has “contributed greatly to a committee or has performed exceptional work for OAMR,” according to the release. Nominations for the award are accepted only from association members.
Parker has been a member of the Oregon Association of Municipal Recorders since 2011. She has served as the Region VII director for the past five years. She has also served on numerous committees, including the Special Projects/Fundraising Committee, Membership Committee, Scholarship Committee, Education Committee, Conference Committee, and Chair of the Mentoring Committee.
She received her Certified Municipal Clerk designation in 2016 and is actively pursuing the Master Municipal Clerk designation from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, according to the release.
