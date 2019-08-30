ATHENA — Firefighters were mopping up remnants this morning of a house fire that erupted early today on Highway 11 near Athena.
East Umatilla Fire and Rescue firefighters responded at 2:37 a.m. and saw the home at 51451 Highway 11 was fully engulfed in flames, according to Suzie Reitz, the agency’s public information officer.
Several engines and brush trucks were on scene, as well as medics and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Farmers operating water tenders also helped, but Leonard and Deborah Carter were displaced from their home, Reitz said.
American Red Cross workers were helping the couple, she added, and there were no injuries.
