NOTE: Athena Mainstreet Association is correct name
ATHENA — The Athena Mainstreet Association received a $171,219 state grant to renovate the historic Stahl building in downtown Athena.
The nonprofit dedicated to rejuvenating Athena’s downtown bought the former Pendleton Grain Growers building in 2016, and it requires extensive cleanup due to an oil furnace malfunction. The association reported the grant will allow the completion of the first phase of renovation, including cleanup and upgrades to the electrical, heating and ventilation.
The association is matching the grant funds with $68,544 from other grants and in-kind donations.
April Vorhauer-Flatt is the association president and said the group continues to "shape the vision for this project."
The building consists of three spaces totaling 10,000 square feet. Vorhauer-Flat explained the space next to the Gem Theater is 2,500 feet, and the Gem likely will use that in the future. The association plans to lease another 2,500 square feet to a tenant. The association plans to move its offices into the mezzanine of the largest and third space, but Vorhauer-Flatt also said, "we have asked the community, how can we best use this?"
Oregon Heritage, a division of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, awarded 30 matching grants worth more than $5.2 million statewide for building projects that encourage economic revitalization.
For more information about the association, contact Vorhauer-Flatt at 541-969-4811.
