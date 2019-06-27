ATHENA — The city of Athena, population 1,170, is at the forefront of one of the hottest debates in the public library community.
The Athena Public Library announced June 21 that it was immediately eliminating all fines on overdue books.
Instead of accruing the usual 20-cent daily fine, Athena library patrons can turn in or renew their books, movies, and other loaned items without penalty or added debt.
Athena Library Director Kristin Williams said she researched the issue for 18 months before she got city council approval.
Despite its unconventionality, Williams said she didn’t have too much trouble getting the council on board.
Williams, and librarians at other fine-free libraries, argue that late fees actually hurt libraries more than help them.
For patrons who owe a significant amount of money, especially poorer and younger patrons, discussions over fine repayment can be a deterrent to returning to the library.
“Athena Public Library hopes this new initiative will strengthen our community by improving access to library programs, services, and materials, and that it will welcome more people back to celebrate and enjoy their public library as a place of discovery and opportunity,” the library’s press release states.
The Athena Public Library’s new policy still has some teeth: items that aren’t returned after 28 days are considered lost and accrue a replacement fee. Returning an item after it has been declared lost still generates a $5 replacement fee, and like other libraries in the area, a patron owing $5 or more will see their borrowing privileges suspended.
And the fine-free policy doesn’t apply to inter-library loans, meaning other libraries’ overdue fees will still apply to Athenians who check out their books.
A national debate
Erin McCusker, the director of the Umatilla County Special Library District, said that Athena is the first library to implement an across-the-board, fine-free system.
She added that some libraries have explored nixing fines for child patrons, but she wasn’t sure if any of them had committed to it yet.
According to a 2017 article in Slate, this kind of internal debate has been happening all over the nation as public libraries try to compromise their budget realities with their duties to be an open resource for communities.
Fine-free proponents argue that overdue fees hurt the patrons that need the library the most.
A 1990s study done in California found that the average child in Beverly Hills had four times as many books as a child in Compton had in their classroom library.
One librarian in a journal article argued that an unpaid late fee cost far less than the social cost of trying to convince a patron and their children that the library is still a worthwhile place to return to.
Fine-free supporters can also rely on a growing body of evidence to support their claims.
In 2015, a library district in Colorado eliminated all fines except for overdue DVDs and replacement fees.
Fine revenue did drop drastically, but it was balanced out by no longer having to pay for credit card and change counting machines.
In the meantime, circulation increased and staff happiness rose as confrontations with patrons upset over late fees subsided.
Removing the threat of fines didn’t deter patrons’ sense of responsibility either: 95 percent of materials were returned within a week of their due date.
A fine argument
The library directors of the Pendleton and Hermiston libraries said they’ve explored a fine-free model, but both offered a defense of a traditional overdue policy.
Both libraries charge 20 cents per day for overdue books, with borrowing privileges suspended once a patron owes $5 or more.
Hermiston takes it a step further, sending the overdue bill to a collection agency if it exceeds $50.
Athena isn’t going to take a big financial hit from doing away with its overdue fines — fine revenue comprised less than 1% of the library’s budget.
And although revenue from library fees and fines isn’t a large part of either Pendleton or Hermiston’s budgets, the directors said something would need to be cut if it went away.
Pendleton Public Library Director Jennifer Costley said the $14,000 the library collects annually is enough to support a position.
The pair also argued that a surplus of late and overdue library items meant that fewer patrons could access them.
Even if someone owes a large library fine, Rose said it wouldn’t preclude them from enjoying the library’s other services and programming.
Both Rose and Costley encouraged patrons with outstanding fines to come into the library and negotiate a payment plan or some other kind of deal.
And for patrons worried about a fine that went unpaid long ago, Rose said there comes a point where the library will leave it in the past.
“It’s not like it’s capital punishment,” he said. “We don’t hold onto that for perpetuity.”
