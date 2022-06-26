ATHENA — After two years off, Athena's Hodaka Days were back in full force and looking better than ever for its 50th anniversary.
The four-day celebration that honored the Hodaka motorcycle, a prominent Japanese and American-made bike that existed during the 1960s and 70s, had been put on hold for the past few years due to the pandemic. Returning just in time for the event's 50th anniversary, hundreds flocked Saturday afternoon, June 25, to Athena to see the Main Street motorcycle parade.
"Just check out the license plates on all the cars parked here," said Donald Miltenberger, an Echo resident who had traveled over for the parade. "People come from all over for this thing. These bikes are known far and wide."
Though Hodaka closed down in 1978, residents celebrate its existence and connection to Athena every year. For years, the bikes were designed and engineered in the town.
Cars lined the streets by the city park where many motorcycles were on display. The groups slowly shifted to Main Street, where around 100 motorcyclists rambled up and down the street on their Hodaka machines, waving to and even fist-bumping spectators. Oregon state Sen. Bill Hansell of Athena was in the crowd.
"I know that, when talking to some of the organizers, they were concerned that because of the price of gas, people might choose not to come," Hansell said. "But they’re all here. It’s a good turnout."
The parade was not the only thing Hodaka supporters had been up to during the week. The Main Street drive June 25 was merely one event on the third of the four Hodaka Days.
June 23 saw the opening of the festivities capped off by a 50-mile poker run through the back roads of Eastern Oregon, starting in Athena and working their way by Holdman, Helix and other locations. On the drive, riders picked up playing cards from each location, trying to earn a trophy for the best five-card hand.
On June 24 came the return of the Bad Rock Reunion Trail. The 55-mile trail began in nearby Weston and was in honor of the 50th anniversary of the first event. In total, 83 participants signed up for the ride.
The morning of June 25 before the parade was the pancake breakfast. Usually a popular event, this year’s breakfast saw more crowds than usual.
"This morning at the American Legion breakfast, they said that they’d been busy all day, which is very good," Hansell said.
The festivities continue for the rest of the weekend, with a bike show, awards presentation and banquet dinner. All activities stopped June 25, though, to honor Chuck Swanson, who had recently died. Swanson was the former general manager of the Hodaka distributor PABATCO — Pacific Basin Trading Company..
Hodaka Days concludes June 26 with a motocross race before the crowds disperse.
During these four days, the town size swelled and seemed to double. Trailers lined the parking lot and cars filled every roadside space near the park.
And much like Miltenberger mentioned, license plates from several states filled the area — after the two-year break, people once again embraced the motorcycle so close to their hearts.
"I haven’t been here in 10 years," Miltenberger said, "I’ve been down here before, but driving by today it looks like nothing has slowed down at all."
