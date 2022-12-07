 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Athena's Gem Theatre to emplace time capsule and close up final wall in ceremony

ATHENA — The project to restore the Gem Theatre in Athena is nearing completion, and now the hundreds who have helped can leave a message for the future.

Athena’s Gem Inc., the nonprofit behind the project, plans a ceremony Saturday, Dec. 10, to emplace a time capsule and close up its final bit of wall.

Late October 2022 Gem Theatre .jpg

Volunteers in late October 2022 tape the auditorium drywall in the Gem Theatre in Athena. The crew put in 924 sheets of drywall.
Gem Theatre

The Gem Theatre, an Athena landmark built first as a saloon in 1901, was lit in June 2020 for the first time in 50 years.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— East Oregonian managing editor Phil Wright contributed to this report.

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred