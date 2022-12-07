Athena's Gem Theatre to emplace time capsule and close up final wall in ceremony

ATHENA — The project to restore the Gem Theatre in Athena is nearing completion, and now the hundreds who have helped can leave a message for the future.
Athena’s Gem Inc., the nonprofit behind the project, plans a ceremony Saturday, Dec. 10, to emplace a time capsule and close up its final bit of wall.
Rob McIntyre, Athena-Weston School District music department director, is the Gem Theatre project manager. He has worked for 17 years on restoring the Gem and its adjacent Star Saloon. He said the time capsule is to contain messages and memorabilia of the more than 400 people who have helped restore the complex.
“A lot of them have scattered to the four corners of the earth, and some of them have sent an email, some of them have done that,” McIntyre said.
McIntyre plans to place the time capsule in a closet-sized space where the plastic skeleton, Dr. No, has overseen the final years of remodeling.
“He represents the vocal skeptics who said we could never finish this project,” McIntyre said. “He has been like Gatsby’s all-seeing eyes as we worked. When we board him up, he’ll be a plastic play on Poe. The most important question the capsule can answer is ‘Why?’ Lots of people came up with reasons why not to go ahead.”
Through changes in technology, the financial collapse of 2009 and the pandemic, the project persevered.
“Drywalling the auditorium was a horrible job,” McIntyre said. “When COVID hit, we couldn’t get a crew, so it sat for a year-and-a-half. We finally got a crew of five volunteers. Some of the work was 27 feet off the ground. We worked on weekends for a year, at six sheets per day. It took four years because of the delay.”
That crew put in 924 sheets of drywall.
To bring everything up to code, the remodelers raised the building.
“The old balcony was a low bridge,” McIntyre said, “and you could hit your head on the door into the auditorium. Now they’re all 8 feet high. We also added 30 feet onto the back that wasn’t there originally, but should have been for an orchestra pit. We kept the same slope of the floor.”
History of the GemThe Gem Theatre is housed in the historic 1901 Jacob Betz Building, built by the Jacob Betz Brewing and Malting Co. of Walla Walla as a saloon and restaurant.
In 1904, the Stahl Brewery of Walla Walla purchased the lots adjoining the east of the Betz Building and constructed a saloon exactly twice as large. The Betz and Stahl families were long-standing rivals in the brewery business.
Athena passed a local option law in 1908 closing all saloons, so the west compartment of the Betz Building was converted into a movie house in 1909.
The theater then was very primitive. There was no stage and the floor was flat. A large skylight left over from saloon days flooded the auditorium with unwanted light. The projection equipment was in a crow’s nest high on the back interior wall of the hall accessible by ladder. Local musicians played a piano to provide music. Sometimes the ladies would become engrossed in watching the movie and forget to play the piano.
Films arrived on trains, which could run late. In that case, the crowd would adjourn to the station, await the train’s arrival, then deliver the film en masse to the theater.
After going through several managers, Colonel Boyd, proprietor of the Athena Press newspaper, acquired and remodeled the Gem in 1919. The work removed the skylight and added the sloping floor and stage. Boyd acquired second-hand seating from the then-closed Pendleton Cosy Theatre. The Cosy opened in 1906 as the first moving picture house in Umatilla County. The Gem today retains a number of these historic seats.
The Gem closed for the first time in 1930, but reopened in 1937. It closed for good in 1968, under the ownership of Chet Dugger, who bought the cinema after his service in World War II. The building went through a number of owners, until in 2004 the last donated it to the city of Athena to be renovated as a theater.
Nearing the endThe Gem restoration project benefited from $750,000 of in-kind donated labor, more than half of which students, 12-18 years old, provided. The nonprofit leveraged that value to garner nearly $1.8 million in grant funding.
Drywall installation, finish and paint are almost complete, with only 15% of the auditorium remaining. On the Star Saloon side of the building, about 95% is finished.
McIntyre said he hopes to complete this work in time for the Hodaka Days festival next June. The city in July hosts Hodaka Days and the Athena Caledonian Games.
Funds from small grants, sidewalk pavers and Hodaka commemorative coin sales are to help pay the multitude of odds and ends involved in completing this winter and spring campaign.
The Gem has one more major financial hurdle to leap: the purchase and installation of theater sound and projection, a fly winch and most stage lighting.
“This is expensive equipment,” McIntyre said. “We expect that the cost of completion will be $205,000. The lighting will be LED and projection digital, all better grade equipment that will serve the facility well for many years.”
McIntyre said he has some students who have volunteered on the Gem since fifth grade and are graduating in the spring, and the plan is to have the Gem auditorium ready for a performance in May.
“I walk into the auditorium and I just stare at it,” he said. “You can really see it now.”
McIntyre said he feels the Gem brings a new element into the community.
“The many activities and events to be held here will bring in money for local businesses, and most of all provide opportunities for kids,” he said. “We can even screen fairly recent movies that don’t cost $100.”
The renovations of the Rivoli Theatre in Pendleton and the Liberty Theatre in La Grande also are making progress. The Gem was the first in the area to start a project to bring new life to an old theater, McIntyre said, and it looks like it will be the first to finish.
