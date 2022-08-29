HERMISTON — Hermiston police reported arresting two men after an attack on two others Sunday, Aug. 28, at an adult soccer tournament.
Andres Chales Lorenzo, 29, and Rufino Mejia Ramirez, 19, are in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on one count each of third-degree assault and riot as well as two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Police Chief Jason Edmiston reported multiple 911 callers at 11:46 a.m. reported a person at Sandstone Middle School, 400 N.E. 10th St., was trying to fight people.
Officers arrived and discovered the incident occurred during the tournament, according to police. Witnesses stated Chales, Ramirez and three other unidentified males arrived at the tournament and jumped Patricio Ramirez, 25, and Edvin Pablo, 18, both of Hermiston. Ramirez suffered an injury to the back of his neck when he was struck with a glass bottle.
All suspects were gone prior to law enforcement arrival, but police a short time later found and arrested Chales and Ramirez and booked them into the county jail.
During processing, according to Edmiston, law enforcement found the pair were in possession of counterfeit documents.
The case remains under investigation.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.