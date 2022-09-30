HERMISTON — An assault of a 17-year-old male in Hermiston has led to three arrests — a mother, her 16-year-old son and a 19-year-old male.
Hermiston police arrested Tanisha Monique Lashay Williams, 33, and her son for third-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct and arrested Kennith Franklin Brown, 19, for third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass and five counts of menacing.
According to Hermiston police, the assault occurred Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 12:44 p.m. in McKenzie Park. A private vehicle took the teen victim to the emergency department at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, where he received treatment for minor injuries he suffered during the assault.
Williams and her son were identified as the attackers, along with Brown, who assisted, police reported. All three are Hermiston residents.
Police interviewed Williams and her son and arrested them on Sept. 28. Police took Brown into custody on Sept. 19, interviewed him and arrested him.
Williams and Brown ended up in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, while police turned over custody of her son to the Oregon Youth Authority.
Police said this attack likely stems from an incident in August 2021. Hermiston law enforcement are familiar with Williams and Brown. Hermiston police reported Williams has 11 arrests and 62 charges and Brown has nine arrests and 39 charges.
