sar3.JPG

Rescuers on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 near Ukiah, load a woman into an emergency helicopter after she suffered serious injuries from an all-terrain vehicle crash.

 Capt. Sterrin Ward/Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

UKIAH — An all-terrain vehicle crash Friday, Aug. 12, near Ukiah resulted in one person suffering serious injuries and requiring an emergency helicopter flight.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reported the county dispatch center that day at 9 a.m. received an emergency notification through Garmin Inreach of an ATV rollover with injuries in an area near Ukiah.

