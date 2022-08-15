UKIAH — An all-terrain vehicle crash Friday, Aug. 12, near Ukiah resulted in one person suffering serious injuries and requiring an emergency helicopter flight.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reported the county dispatch center that day at 9 a.m. received an emergency notification through Garmin Inreach of an ATV rollover with injuries in an area near Ukiah.
Two passengers were injured, the sheriff’s office reported, one with minor injuries and the other was a woman who suffered serious injuries to her legs and hips.
Umatilla County Search and Rescue responded and located the woman on the Frazier Creek Trail within the Winom Fraizer OHV Recreation Area, Ukiah.
Rescuers placed her in a litter and carried her out by hand on a narrow ATV trail for a little more than half a mile. A six-person team rotated in the effort and placed her in the back seat of a U.S. Forest Service engine that had backed up a very narrow old logging spur that intersected with the ATV trail.
The Forest Service vehicle took her to the helicopter landing zone, which flew her out.
The sheriff’s office reported it worked with several agencies and individuals in this effort, including U.S. Forest Service crews and Forest Service law enforcement, Pendleton Fire & Ambulance Service and independent ATV operators.
For more information on the volunteer Umatilla County Search and Rescue Foundation, including how to join and/or donate, visit www.umasarfoundation.org.
