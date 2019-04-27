Beth Harrington of Irrigon had multiple reasons for participating in Saturday’s “In Her Shoes” fundraiser and awareness event for Domestic Violence Services.
In her role as the resource development coordinator with the United Way of Umatilla & Morrow Counties, Harrington recently toured the domestic violence shelter in Pendleton. The visit, she said, was part of the funding allocation process for United Way.
Impressed with their services, utilization of resources and their facilities, Harrington wanted to support their fundraising event. In addition, Harrington said she is a survivor of domestic violence. That experience, she said, gives her an understanding as to why some women (and men) don’t immediately share about their abuse. Harrington recalls police officers asking her if she was being abused or if she was safe.
“I wasn’t prepared to share my story yet,” she said. “I was ashamed and I didn’t want people to think I was a failure.”
Despite blustery winds, nearly three dozen people participated in the experiential walk held at the Oxbow Trail in Hermiston. Amy Spinden, an advocate with Domestic Violence Services, said “In Her Shoes” is designed to help participants grasp greater insight on what victims are faced with — not just the impact of the actual violence, but the decision-making processes and barriers they face.
“I think the emotional reaction to the situation helps people with their understanding,” she said.
Cody Chase also was participating in the event for a couple of reasons. While he lives in Kennewick, Chase works locally with the treatment court program.
“I’m just trying to support people having healthy relationships,” he said.
In addition, Chase is focusing on activities that benefit his overall health. Prior to “In Her Shoes,” he participated in Good Shepherd Health Care System’s Steps to Success.
The fun run/walk, also held at the Oxbow Trail, was supporting Domestic Violence Services and the local Special Olympics program — while also providing messages of encouragement to participants. On a livestream video, Chase shared about his commitment to a healthier lifestyle, sharing that he’s lost about 80 pounds in the past year.
More than just a walk, “In Her Shoes” participants received scenarios and then advanced through stations while making “decisions” based on information and resources available to them. The exercise helps show barriers victims might face.
Activities like “In Her Shoes” are important, Harrington said, for both adults and teenagers. Jeanne Bedolla, an advocate and project coordinator with Domestic Violence Services, agreed, saying that knowledge about potential warning signs can help in preventing the cycle of abuse.
A nonprofit organization, Domestic Violence Services has served Umatilla and Morrow counties for more than 40 years. In addition to shelters in Pendleton and Hermiston, it maintains a 24-hour crisis line (800-833-1161) and provides support services for men, women and children impacted by domestic violence or sexual assault.
For more information about the organization, volunteer opportunities or how to provide support,” contact 541-276-3322, volunteer@dvs-or.org or visit www.dvs-or.org.
