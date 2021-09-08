UMATILLA COUNTY — Several Eastern Oregon towns are sites for WorkSource Oregon's statewide scavenger hunt for Back to Work Day.
The purpose of the event is to promote employment and support business customers, according to the announcement from Eastern Oregon Workforce Board.
The event is Wednesday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. WorkSource Eastern Oregon is seeking employers in the Pendleton and Hermiston areas who are interested in visiting with job seekers at worksites to discuss your hiring needs. For more information, call 541-276-6542 or email Rebecca Flores at rebecca.j.flores@oregon.gov or Yuri Madrigal at yuri.madrigal@oregon.gov.
Job seekers can obtain more information or register for the event by emailing worksource_eastern_oregon@oregon.gov or visiting WorkSource Oregon-Pendleton, 408 S.E. Seventh St., Pendleton; or WorkSource Oregon-Hermiston, 950 S.E. Columbia Drive, Suite B, Hermiston.
Baker City, Canyon City, La Grande and Ontario also are sites for Back to Work Day events. The first half hour of each event will be reserved for veterans.
Visit www.eowb.org for details of the hiring event, including times for each location.
