Snow covers the front lawn of BackFire Station Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Pendleton. The owners of the BackFire, 911 S.W. Court Ave., are refining a request for further funding from the Pendleton Development Commission.
The newly constructed second story of BackFire Station nears completion Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Pendleton.The owners of the BackFire, 911 S.W. Court Ave., are refining a request for further funding from the Pendleton Development Commission.
PENDLETON — A vote on whether to grant the owners of BackFire Station more money to complete their renovation project has been delayed a second time.
Several hours before the Pendleton Development Commission was set to consider Sean Hart and Erin Bennett’s request at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 21, the commission announced it was pulling the vote from the agenda. In an interview, Charles Denight, the commission’s associate director, said both sides mutually agreed to postpone further discussion while the owners refine their proposal.
The postponement comes on the heels of a special Dec. 14 meeting where Hart and Bennett requested the commission expedite reimbursement payments and an additional $188,288 to get the project done. The couple made the case that inflated construction costs and a labor shortage added costs to the project they never anticipated.
Although much of the work on turning the former fire station into a public-facing business was nearly complete, Hart and Bennett said the business needed the money to finish their project.
The Pendleton City Council in 2020 handpicked Hart and Bennett, who also operate a motorcycle parts business named Moto Stuff, to buy the newly vacated Fire Station No. 1 at 911 S.W. Court Ave. Acting as the development commission, council members then granted the pair $494,819 to turn it into a multi-purpose facility. The owners already have moved in Moto Stuff and launched BackFire Station, a restaurant and lounge. They anticipate adding lodging and motorcycle rentals once the renovations are complete.
After hearing Bennett and Hart’s pitch at the Dec. 14 meeting, commissioners discussed ideas about adding a grant to help cover costs of fire suppression sprinklers, but wanted to see more information before making a decision. The Dec. 21 meeting was supposed to provide that decision before the issue was pulled from the agenda.
Denight said the commission could get another chance to consider Hart and Bennett’s request at either a special meeting or at the commission’s next regularly scheduled meeting, which is set for Jan. 18.
