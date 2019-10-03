HERMISTON — A fire broke out inside a shed at a residential property on 1570 West Brock Avenue in Hermiston on Thursday shortly after 7 a.m.
Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to the fire, which resulted in no injuries but did cause extensive damage to the building. It took an hour to knock the fire down to a manageable size, according to battalion chief Dennis McClure.
McClure said it was difficult to access the flames, and by the time UCFD1 made it to the scene, a lot of damage had occurred.
There is no cost estimate for the damage as of yet, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
