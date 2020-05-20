MORROW COUNTY — The races for county positions in Morrow County were all close on Tuesday night, meaning top vote-getters will have to run off against each other again in November after failing to receive more than 50% of the vote.
SaBrina Bailey Cave came in first in the race for treasurer, with 30.6% of the vote, while only 16 votes separate Jaylene Papineau and Erik Patton in unofficial results released Tuesday night. Papineau edged out Patton with 684 votes to his 668, sending her into a runoff with Bailey Cave in November.
Bailey Cave, who is running for office for the first time, said the experience has been an educational one, and she enjoyed waiting for results on election night.
“It was pretty exciting,” she said.
Morrow County’s voter turnout stood at 47% for the election, but Bailey Cave said she was disappointed it wasn’t higher, particularly since several races were so close. The treasurer’s race, which stood alone on the back of the ballot for Democratic ballots, had more than 300 undervotes — significantly more than the other races — and she wondered if some voters forgot to turn over their ballot.
She said she had hoped that if she didn’t make the cut to compete in November, Papineau would, so she is looking forward to a good race between the two of them.
In the race for judge for the Morrow County Justice Court, incumbent Glen Diehl ended up with 42.2% of the vote. He will face off in the November general election against Theresa Crawford, who received 39.7%. With a third-place finish at 17.8%, Kelly Doherty will not be on the ballot again in November.
Diehl was appointed as Justice of the Peace in November 2019 after the retirement of Judge Annetta Spicer.
