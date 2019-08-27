PENDLETON — Pendleton’s meal delivery options are expanding beyond pizza.
Arley Atkins started the Baker City To Go service two years ago, acting as a third-party deliverer between local restaurants that don’t normally have delivery options and customers who want to order from home.
After expanding into La Grande, Atkins said that Pendleton seemed like another market that could use a food delivery service, starting Pendleton To Go in July.
Since expanding into Umatilla County, Pendleton To Go has started delivering meals for fast food chains like KFC, McDonalds and Taco Bell, as well as local restaurants like Hal’s Hamburgers, Thai Crystal, and Moe Pho Noodles & Cafe.
Pendleton To Go operates much like Grubhub and DoorDash, food delivery apps that are usually confined to larger cities.
Users log onto Pendleton To Go’s website, enter in their order, and pay a $3.99 fee on top of their order price.
Pendleton To Go aims to deliver food within an hour and the service is restricting itself to a 7.1-mile radius for deliveries. Atkins said expanding the delivery radius too much farther than that would make things logistically more difficult to drivers.
Atkins said the early returns have “superseded” his expectations, with Pendleton To Go outperforming its sister services in La Grande and Baker City on some days, even though its less established.
Atkins said some businesses are more eager to sign up for Pendleton To Go than others, but he would like to continue adding to the selection of restaurants the service offers.
Pendleton To Go is a four-driver operation for now, but Atkins has higher ambitions for the service.
Like the delivery services in Baker City and La Grande, Atkins would like Pendleton To Go to eventually offer grocery delivery as well.
Atkins also said Pendleton To Go could also eventually offer pharmaceutical delivery.
