BAKER CITY — Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten is aiming for a much higher political office — Oregon governor.
McQuisten, 49, who is a Republican, has announced a gubernatorial campaign for 2022.
Oregon's governor, Democrat Kate Brown, can't run in 2022 due to term limits.
On her campaign website — kerrymcquisten.com — McQuisten writes: "Campaigns always claim that change is needed. This time, it couldn’t be more true! Oregonians need a leader who will get our children back in school, fight for medical freedoms, protect our individual constitutional rights, prevent criminals from burning and destroying our once-flourishing cities, remind Oregonians of their inherent pioneer spirit, and prevent the kind of rule we’ve seen from ever happening again."
McQuisten was elected to the Baker City Council in November 2020.
Her fellow councilors elected her as mayor in January 2021 (in Baker City's form of government, elected councilors, not voters, choose the mayor).
