BAKER CITY — Baker City Police have accused a local woman of throwing broken glass at officers, kicking two of them and assaulting a corrections deputy during her arrest on domestic assault charges last week.
Police on Wednesday, June 9, arrested Valerie Jean Brinton, 53, and booked her into the Baker County Jail on two counts of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), two counts of assaulting a public safety officer, one count of attempted assault of a public safety officer, two counts of reckless endangering and a count of resisting arrest.
Officers talked to Mark Brinton, Valerie Brinton’s husband, who had a bleeding cut on his head about the size of a quarter, according to a report by officer Mark Powell.
Mark Brinton’s head and clothing were soaked in motor oil, according to the report, which also noted Mark Brinton is blind.
Mark Brinton told police his wife hit him several times with her hand and poured the oil on him.
When officers found Valerie Brinton in a travel trailer, she refused to come out. She then threw a piece of glass and “another object” at officers outside, according to Powell’s report.
Officers pulled Brinton from the trailer through the window, the report stated, during which she kicked detective Shannon Regan in the face. Officers handcuffed Brinton. They did not shock her with a stun gun during the arrest, police said.
Before police drove her to the Baker County Jail, Brinton attempted to kick detective Chris Sells in the groin, according to Powell’s report.
At the jail, Brinton continued to fight and resist, Powell wrote in his report, including grabbing and pinching deputy Brandon Mastrude.
None of the officers needed medical treatment, Duman said.
