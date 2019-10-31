BAKER CITY — Blue Mountain Community College has hired Baker County native Ian Howarth as its new regional director of Baker and Union counties. The college also announced Howarth will lead BMCC’s Baker County Center in Baker City.
Howarth begins his role Nov. 4. He succeeds Dan Koopman, who resigned from BMCC earlier this fall to take a position with Southwestern Oregon Community College after four years in the position.
Howarth serves as the military chaplain for the Idaho Air National Guard and Oregon Army National Guard, a position he’s held since 2010. During that time, he also was the regional early assessment support alliance coordinator for the Center for Human Development, La Grande, and a mental health counselor for New Directions Northwest, Baker City. Howarth also served as a teacher and youth leader at Harvest Christian Academy, Baker City. BMCC President Dennis Bailey-Fougnier said bringing on a local is a boon.
“We look forward to enhancing the educational opportunities and services to the residents of Baker and Union counties with someone who knows the region so well,” he said.
