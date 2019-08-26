BAKER CITY — Police arrested a Baker City woman on charges of arson, burglary and reckless burning Friday morning.
Sara Camille Waldrop, 34, who police describe as a transient, was taken into custody early Friday morning, according to the Baker City Herald.
Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman said Waldrop first entered a carport and set fire to a backpack at the rear of the carport near the door leading to the house. Waldrop later traveled to another residence and lit a fire in grass on the property.
The grass fire was put out by a neighbor using a garden hose. The Baker City Fire Department was called out and city, county and state officers also responded.
Waldrop remains in custody at the Baker County Jail on charges of first-degree arson and first-degree burglary, both Class A felonies; second-degree arson, a Class C felon; and reckless burning, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.