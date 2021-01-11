HERMISTON — The ballot drop box outside of Hermiston City Hall is being relocated to the Stafford Hansell Government Center at 915 S.E. Columbia Drive in Hermiston.
The drop box allows voters to deposit their ballot to be taken straight to the Umatilla County Elections Office instead of mailing their ballot through the postal system. A sign will be placed at the drop box's former location at the drive-thru outside city hall to let voters looking for it know it has been moved to the county's building instead.
