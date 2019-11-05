PENDLETON — Ballots for the Hermiston School District’s $82 million bondUm election must be returned by 8 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted. Ballots mailed today will not reach the Umatilla County Clerk’s office in time to be counted. Ballots thus must instead be deposited at multiple drop boxes around Umatilla County.
Other ballot measure being decided today include, amendments to the Umatilla County charter, the Milton-Freewater Ambulance Service District and a five-year general operations local option tax for the Echo Fire District.
