PORTLAND — The Bank of America announced Wednesday, Aug. 4, that it was donating face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The Umatilla Indian Reservation has seen a surge of new COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks and recently held a mass testing event. Bank of America has donated $2.7 million to organizations across Oregon and southwest Washington to aid local pandemic recovery efforts.
Bank of America also announced it was donating $150,000 to the Hillsboro-based Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center to provide a mobile vaccination clinic to the Latino communities in Washington and Yamhill counties, citing the state’s 45.7% vaccination rate with Hispanic residents.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, only one-third of Latinos living in Umatilla, Union, Baker and Wallowa counties are vaccinated. OHA doesn’t publish demographic data for those individual counties, but Umatilla County has more than 90% of the Latino population among them.
